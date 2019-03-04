Huawei teases its wearable device Watch GT, expected to soon launch in India

Last year, along with the Huawei Mate 20, the China-based company had introduced Huawei Watch GT smartwatch. Now, the company has started teasing the launch of Huawei Watch GT in India, without revealing much information.

Huawei has posted a tweet from its official account with a short teaser video. The caption posted with the tweet reads “An incredible battery life, that keeps up with your activities. #ComingSoon #OneChargeTwoWeeks.”

Apart from the fact, the device will be launching soon in India, nothing more is known about the wearable device related to its exact launch date, availability, and pricing.

Running on Huawei’s proprietary operating system, the Huawei Watch GT is focused towards fitness enthusiasts. It comes with features such as GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, water resistance up to 50 meters, barometer, compass, altimeter, sleep tracker and more.

The Watch GT also makes use of AI algorithms to monitor heart rate in real-time with “high precision”. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with screen resolution of 454 × 454 pixels. It comes with a tri-GPS system that includes GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo/Beidou for tracking.

The 5 ATM water-resistant smartwatch is powered by a custom processor with ‘double chipset’ architecture for better performance. The company is promising an impressive battery life of around two weeks on a single charge, that too with heart rate monitoring enables. If you disable the heart rate monitoring, the company claims that the wearable can provide up to 30 days of battery life.

Huawei Watch GT Features

1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels

16 MB RAM

128 MB of internal storage

Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Activity Tracker

Water Resistant

Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Ambient Light Sensor

Compatible with Android 4.4 or later, and iOS 9 or later

2-week battery life