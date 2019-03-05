Redmi 7 appears on TENNA featuring 6.26-inch HD+ display and dual rear cameras

Just a couple of days ago, Xiaomi launched two new mid-range smartphones in India — Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Now, it seems that China-based Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new entry-level smartphone in India — Redmi 7.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, the successor of the Redmi 6 smartphone, has appeared on TENAA ahead of its official launch. The TENAA listing of the smartphone reveals key specifications.

The listing reveals that the Redmi 7 carries model number M1810F6LE and features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor which remains unnamed.

The upcoming Redmi smartphone will be offered in three variants — 2 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB onboard storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. All three variants will come with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

Just like its predecessor, the Redmi 7 too will feature a dual camera setup on the back, equipped with a 12 MP primary sensor. On the front side, it features an 8 MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling. TENAA reveals that the phone measures 58.65 × 76.43 × 8.9 mm and its weight as 180 grams.

As for the software, we expect the smartphone to be running MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS. The listing also reveals that the device carries a 3900 mAh battery. While there are no images in the TENAA listing, it mentions that the smartphone will be available in multiple colors, including black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple, and gray.

Redmi 7 Specifications [Expected]

Display: 6.26-inch TFT LCD HD+ Display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution

Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 CPU: 1.8 GHz octa-core

2/3/4 GB Storage: 16/32/64 GB

Yes, via microSD card Main Camera: Dual cameras with 12 MP primary sensor

8 MP Colors: Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple, and Gray.

Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple, and Gray. Battery: 3900 mAh