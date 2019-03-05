Samsung Galaxy A60 specs leaked; features 6.7-inch Infinity-U display, 32 MP selfie camera and triple rear cameras

Samsung recently announced two of its new A-series smartphones during the Mobile World Congress 2019 — Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A50. According to the rumors, the company is planning to launch nine smartphones in its A-series.

A few Galaxy A-series smartphones which are yet to launch include Galaxy A10, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A90. Now, another smartphone, Galaxy A60, has surfaced online revealing its specifications. Given the phone’s name, it seems that the device is placed between Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70.

The leak of the Galaxy A60 seems like marketing material for the handset. The leaked image of the phone shows that it will be similar to the recently launched Galaxy A50 in terms of design, featuring an Infinity-U display and a glass back.

As for the specifications, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SM6150 SoC, which is yet to get officially launched.

In the camera department, the device will be featuring a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 32 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP secondary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle lens along with an LED flash. On the front side, there’ll be a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The smartphone will pack 6 GB and 8 GB RAM and will have 128 GB internal storage. We are expecting the phone to come pre-installed with Android 9 Pie based Samsung One UI on top. The phone will be fuelled by a 4500 mAh battery.

Currently, no more information is available regarding this Galaxy A60 smartphone, including its pricing, and availability. The leaked image indicates that the smartphone could get launched on 19th April 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A60 Specifications [Expected]

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ Display

6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ Display Software: Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI

Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI CPU: Qualcomm SM6150 octa-core

Qualcomm SM6150 octa-core RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Main Camera: Triple cameras with 32 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP

Triple cameras with 32 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP Selfie Camera: 32 MP

32 MP Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Battery: 3500 mAh

Via