Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone passes through Geekbench; key specifications revealed

Xiaomi’s sub-brand for gaming smartphones has so far launched two devices — Black Shark and Black Shark Helo. The company is now gearing up to launch its third smartphone — Black Shark 2.

Now, the upcoming gaming smartphone has passed through benchmarking portal Geekbench, revealing some key specifications. This comes just days after the company confirmed that the phone will feature a new liquid cooling technology dubbed Liquid Cool 3.0.

The Geekbench listing confirms that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor — the most advanced chipset from Qualcomm so far. The phone also packs 12 GB of RAM but we expect it to be available in 8 GB RAM variant as well.

The chipset, coupled with the massive amount of RAM and the new Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, has managed to generate impressive numbers on Geekbench. The smartphone achieved 3,516 points in the single-core test and 11,413 points in the multi-core test.

In terms of software, the Geekbench listing confirms the upcoming Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will come with Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed. The 3C certification of the device has revealed that it will carry support for 27W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Black Shark is currently setting up operations in India and will soon launch its gaming smartphones. While it’s not yet known which smartphone will be launched in India, a press release from the company hints at the launch of Black Shark Helo in India.