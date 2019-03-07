Oppo’s flagship smartphone to feature Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x optical zoom and 4065 mAh battery

Oppo recently launched its two new mid-range smartphones in India — Oppo F11 and F11 Pro. Now, the Chinese company is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, which remains unnamed.

The company’s Vice President Shen Yiren Brian revealed some of the features and specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone on Weibo but refrained from naming the device.

He has revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using the 7nm process and supports 5G connectivity. The same chipset is expected to power most of the flagship smartphones launching this year.

In the camera department, the upcoming handset will come with the Oppo’s new 10x hybrid zoom feature. The technology was showcased at MWC 2019. It uses a three sensor system module with a 48MP main camera, a 120-degree ultra wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens. The three sensors work together to capture images at varying focal lengths.

He further revealed that the device will be powered by a 4065 mAh battery. We also expect the device to come with support for VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology. It is likely to be running Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top.

According to the rumors, the smartphone could be the successor to the Oppo Find X that was launched last year. This time, the company is expected to not include any slider mechanism in the smartphone and instead, it could opt for an in-display camera.

