Huawei Y7 2019 launched with 6.26-inch HD+ display, 8 MP front camera and dual rear cameras
Huawei seems to be on a launching spree right now. The company recently launched Huawei P Smart+ 2019 and is all set to launch Nova 4e and its flagship P30 series smartphones this month. Today, the company has launched yet another smartphone — Huawei Y7 2019.
As the name itself suggests, the smartphone is a slightly downgraded model of the Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 that was launched a couple of months ago. The newly launched Y7 2019 is now available for purchase in Europe for €220 in three color options — Aurora Blue, Coral Red, and Midnight Black.
The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display that comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
The main difference between the Y7 2019 and Y7 Pro 2019 is in the front-facing camera department. While the Pro variant comes with a 16 MP front snapper, the Y7 2019 features an 8 MP shooter on the front side. As for the rear cameras, everything remains the same with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and micro-USB. The phone runs an older Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own EMUI 8.2 custom interface on top. The phone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.
Huawei Y7 2019 Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Face Unlock
- Colors: Aurora Blue, Coral Red, and Midnight Black
- Battery: 4000 mAh
Huawei Y7 2019 Price and Availability
- Price: €220
- Availability: Now available in European markets