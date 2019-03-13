Honor 10i photos and specifications leaked online, features Kirin 710 SoC and 4 GB RAM

While Huawei is gearing up to launch a couple of smartphones this month, including P30 series and Nova 4e, its sub-brand Honor is also reportedly working on a new smartphone — Honor 10i. As per the reports, this upcoming smartphone is the upgraded version of the Honor 10 launched last year.

The leaked photos show that the smartphone has a design that is similar to the Honor 10 Lite — another variant of the Honor 10. The glossy design smartphone has a waterdrop-style notch display, measuring 6.21-inch screen.

It is most likely to features a Full HD+ screen resolution. For security, the device will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting a 24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors and a 32 MP snapper on the front side.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. As for connectivity, it will support the usual set of options, along with NFC. Other details related to the smartphone still remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working on another phone, which will be part of Honor’s high-end portfolio. The high-end phone is reportedly called Honor 20 and will feature Kirin 980 SoC, a 3,650mAh battery, and triple rear camera setup.

