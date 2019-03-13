Huawei Nova 4e renders reveal phone’s design and color variants

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is all set to launch its P30 series smartphones on 26th March in Paris. Ahead of that, the company has scheduled a launch event in China to launch the Nova 4e smartphone on 14th March.

A couple of days ago, the smartphone’s specifications had leaked online and now the phone’s renders have surfaced online, revealing details about its design. Also, the device’s color variants have also leaked online.

According to the report, the Huawei Nova 4e will be available in three color options — Pearl White, Magic Night Black, and Garnet Blue. The Garnet Blue color comes in a gradient hue with royal blue on top and purple at the bottom.

The render images of the smartphone also confirm a waterdrop notch display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the back side, the phone comes with triple camera sensors and an LED flash.

Previously leaked specifications indicate that the phone will have a 6.15-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2,312 x 1,080 pixels. It will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC and come in two configurations – 4 GB + 128 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

The rear camera module will comprise of 24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors and for selfies, there will be a 32 MP shooter on the front. It will run Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 and will be powered by a 3240 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

