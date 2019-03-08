Huawei Nova 4e specs leaked online ahead of the phone’s launch

Ahead of launching its P30 series smartphones on 26th March in Paris, Huawei has scheduled a launch event in China to launch the Nova 4e smartphone on 14th March. Now, ahead of the phone’s official announced, it’s key specifications have been leaked online.

In a teaser video, the company has already confirmed that the Huawei Nova 4e will feature a 32 MP front-facing camera with support for AI beautify feature. The teaser also revealed that the phone will feature a water-drop notch.

According to the latest leak, the smartphone will sport a 6.15-inch TFT LCD Full HD+ display offering 1080 x 2312 pixels screen resolution and a waterdrop notch on top for a higher screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core processor.

The HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC comes with four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7 GHz, and ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The phone will be launched in two variants — 4/6 GB RAM and both models will pack 128 GB internal storage.

The smartphone will be running EMUI 9.0.1 interface based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system The phone will drive power from a 3340 mAh battery which will also support fast charging technology. The device, measuring 152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4 mm, will be available in three colors — Magic Night, Bird Blue, and Pearl White.

The Huawei Nova 4e is expected to make its global debut as Huawei P30 Lite. While the company has not yet confirmed this, but several reports indicate that the Huawei P30 Lite could go official with the P30 and P30 Pro in Paris on 26th March.

