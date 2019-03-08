Paytm removes unlimited and free priority shipping benefit for Paytm First

Paytm recently introduced its premium subscription-based rewards and loyalty program named Paytm First. It is aimed at increasing customer retention rate and the company said that it plans to sell over three million subscriptions within the first year.

It’s been just a couple of days since the service went live for Android and iOS users and the company has already made changes to the benefits offered without even informing the users.

When the program was announced, the company said that it’ll be offering free and unlimited priority shipping for purchases made through Paytm Mall, as you can see in the screenshots above. However, the company has now removed those wordings and it just mentions “Priority Shipping on Paytm Mall.”

Here’s exactly what the company said in its announcement regarding priority shipping on Paytm Mall for the subscribed users: “There would also be exclusive offers for shopping on Paytm Mall with unlimited free and priority shipping, in addition, to access to priority 24×7 customer care as well.” While the blog post still mentions that, the wording in the app has been changed.

Apart from priority shipping and priority 24×7 customer care, the company has partnered with several other companies, including Zomato, Gaana, Sony Liv, Uber, and Eros Now, among others to bundle complimentary access to their services.

To know all the benefits offered under this newly launched subscription-based rewards and loyalty program, click this link. The service is currently priced at ₹750 per year put is effectively available for ₹650 right now with ₹100 cashback for a limited time.

We feel that Paytm should refund the money to those who bought Paytm First for free delivery among other benefits. Did you buy Paytm First for unlimited free delivery? Do share your thoughts with us int he comments below.

Thanks @wackyvinit_92 for the tip!