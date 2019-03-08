TAGG PowerBass 700 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Review

The Indian consumer electronics brand, TAGG has launched its latest Bluetooth headphones in the affordable range and we got one for a review. The TAGG PowerBass 700 is a Bluetooth headset priced at 2,999 and features a dedicated bass boost key for bass lovers. Here’s our review of the TAGG PowerBass 700 Bluetooth headphones.

What’s in the box

Inside the box, you get a TAGG PowerBass 700 headphones with a built-in battery, micro USB cable for charging, 3.5mm AUX cable for AUX connectivity and some manuals. It doesn’t come with any carrying case or pouch.

TAGG PowerBass 700 Specifications

Output: TBD

TBD Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.1, AUX 3.5mm, micro USB (for charging)

Bluetooth 4.1, AUX 3.5mm, micro USB (for charging) Battery: 500 mAh

500 mAh Play Time: 14 hours

14 hours Standby Time: 250 hours

250 hours Charging Time: 2-3 hours

2-3 hours Price: Rs 2,999

Design, Build, & Ergonomics

Talking about the design of the Bluetooth headsets, it has a very clean and classic look similar to the predecessor TAGG PowerBass 400. The matte finish gives a sleek feeling, the headphones flaunt no sharp edges whatsoever, it feels great when you hold in the hands.

The headphones extremely lightweight and are made from decent plastic materials, hence, the build quality is exceptionally good. The size is portable, it can be folded so that you can easily carry when you travel.

The headband also has a cushion and can be adjusted, the metallic slider inside allows you to adjust the headphones to your ideal size. No, the design doesn’t feature any splash or water resistivity. We have the matte Black color variant and it’s the only color variant available for purchase.

On the back, the cushions or the earcups are very soft and fits in well without any problems. The soft cushions are very comfortable and offer very good noise isolation. Inside has a soft mesh fabric placed over the drivers.

Connectivity & Sound Quality

The right side earcup has a few buttons, a slider for volume control, dedicated bass booster button, power button which doubles as a Play and Pause key for the music, 3.5mm AUX port, a micro USB port for charging and a microphone for voice calling.

TAGG PowerBass 700 offers Bluetooth connectivity with built-in mic, it connects with your Bluetooth-enabled devices as well as features an AUX input for music playback. Pairing is easy, press and hold the power key for a few seconds until the light glows red and blue, search the headphones on your Bluetooth devices such as mobile phone or PC and pair it.

Speaking of the sound quality, it’s fairly decent until you push the bass button. The bass booster once enabled will simply increase the volume and enhances the bass output and you can feel the headphones vibrating at peak volumes.

On volumes up to 70%, the headphones do sound at its best with the bass enabled. The bass is deep and punchy, keeping the bass enabled will eventually drain the battery faster than without it. Voice calling with the built-in mic is good when making calls through it.

Battery Life

The TAGG PowerBass 700 packs a 500 mAh battery that lasts about 3 days on frequent use. The battery life is impressive, we got more than 14 hours of music playback in these three-day use on a single charge. The company company claims a battery life of 14 hours of continuous music playback and standby time of 250 hours.

Although our usage was mostly on medium volumes, about 70% or below and bass booster turned on at times. Expect the battery to run about 12-14 hours on higher volumes and using the bass booster.

Verdict

The TAGG PowerBass 700 would be a perfect choice for those who want affordable Bluetooth headphones for a workout, jogging, traveling or want music on the go all day. The price for the TAGG PowerBass 700 starts at Rs 2,999 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and other online stores.

Buy TAGG PowerBass 700 on Flipkart | Amazon

Also check out the TAGG PowerBass 700 unboxing video and overview of its features on our YouTube channel.