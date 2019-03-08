Oppo A5s specs leaked; features 6.2-inch HD+ display, MediaTek P35 SoC and dual rear cameras

Oppo recently launched its two mid-range smartphones in India — Oppo F11 and F11 Pro. Even before these smartphones go on sale, report about the company’s upcoming smartphone has already surfaced online.

The company is now gearing up to introduce a budget smartphone called Oppo A5s, which as the name suggests will be a successor of the Oppo A5 that was launched in July last year. The phone’s render has been leaked, which shows identical design to Oppo A7 that was launched in November 2018.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone will come with a 6.2-inch In-cell HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, waterdrop notch, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The phone will be offered in three variants based on the memory configuration — 2 GB, 3 GB, and 4 GB. It will have two options in terms of internal storage — 32 GB and 64 GB. It will also come with a dedicated microSD card for expanding the phone’s storage capacity.

In the camera department, the smartphone will be equipped with 13 MP + 2 MP dual cameras on the back side and an 8 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Instead of the latest Android 9 Pie, the Oppo A5s will come with the older Android 8.1 Oreo operating system pre-installed.

The phone will be powered by a 4230 mAh battery — same as its predecessor, Oppo A5. Also, the smartphone will be available in four color options — Black, Gold, Green, and Red.

