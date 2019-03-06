Paytm First – Here’s everything that you need to know

Paytm recently launched Paytm First — the company’s first premium subscription-based rewards and loyalty program. Aimed at increasing customer retention rate, the company plans to sell over three million subscriptions within the first year.

To attract users to subscribe to its subscription-based service, Paytm has partnered with several other companies, including Zomato, Gaana, Sony Liv, Uber, and Eros Now, among others to bundle complimentary access to their services.

Paytm First, which directly competes against Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus, also offers various cashback, along with free and unlimited shipping via Paytm Mall and priority 24×7 customer care.

Here are all the details that you need to know about this new premium subscription program.

Cashback Benefits

₹360 cashback on adding money to Paytm Wallet. You get ₹30 cashback on adding minimum ₹500 to your Paytm Wallet every month for 12 months.

Complimentary movie tickets worth ₹1,200. You get ₹100 cashback on 1 ticket every month for 12 months.

Entertainment Benefits

Sony Liv Premium subscription worth ₹499 for 12 months with access to over 1,000 movies, and Sony’s TV shows.

Eros Now Plus subscription worth ₹470 for 1 year, with access to unlimited movies, TV shows, music, music videos, and original shows.

Viu Premium subscription worth ₹297 for 90 days

Music Benefits

Wynk Premium subscription worth ₹999 for one year with unlimited ad-free music and downloads

Gaana Plus subscription worth ₹399, valid for 12 months. It gives access to over 3 crore songs for free, download unlimited songs, and ad-free non-stop music.

Food & Travel Benefits

Zomato Gold membership worth ₹600 for three months.

Free Uber rides worth ₹1,000 monthly. You can purchase Uber pass at a discounted rate for 180 days

UberEats benefits worth ₹2,400, valid for 12 months. You can get ₹100 off on a minimum order of ₹250 twice every month.

Privileges

Free and Unlimited Priority shipping on Paytm Mall

Priority shipping on Paytm Mall Priority 24×7 customer service

Pricing & Offers

₹750 per year

₹100 cashback as a part of inauguration offer for a limited time

Availability

Android: Now available for Android users. To activate, tap on “Paytm First” on the app’s home screen which will take you to the joining screen. Purchase the subscription from there.

Now available for Android users. To activate, tap on “Paytm First” on the app’s home screen which will take you to the joining screen. Purchase the subscription from there. iOS: From 6th March