Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e officially launched in India

South Korea-based tech giant Samsung, which currently dominates the global smartphone market, launched its flagship smartphone lineup last month, which includes four phones — Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G.

Now, after the company started taking pre-orders for the phones in India, it has now officially launched three devices in India — Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G hasn’t made it to India yet which also makes sense as the 5G networks are not going to be deployed in the country any time soon.

Following are the details about the Galaxy S10 series smartphones in the Indian market, along with the memory configuration, color options, and pricing. All three phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon, and Samsung India Online Store, as well as through offline stores from 8th March.

Model Configuration Price Colors Samsung Galaxy S10e 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage ₹55,900 Prism Black, Prism White Samsung Galaxy S10 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage ₹66,900 Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue Samsung Galaxy S10 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage ₹84,900 Prism White Samsung Galaxy S10+ 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage ₹73,900 Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue Samsung Galaxy S10+ 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage ₹91,900 Ceramic Black Samsung Galaxy S10+ 12 GB RAM + 1 Terabyte storage ₹1,17,900 Porcelain White

Samsung has also announced some offers on the purchase of Galaxy S10 series smartphone. We are listing them down below.

Get Galaxy Buds at ₹4999

HDFC Cashback offers up to ₹ 6,000

Upgrade offer of up to ₹15,000 on Galaxy S10

Airtel cashback of up to ₹3,600

Double data benefit for Jio users on annual recharge of ₹ 4,999

Vodafone users get one-year Netflix subscription on Red Postpaid plans starting ₹ 499

Detailed specifications of all the three smartphones — Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e are mentioned below.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications

CPU: Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core processor

8GB

Mali-G76 MP12

One UI based on Android 9 Pie

6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect rat, o, HDR10+ and 1200 nits brightness

12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 16 MP (ultra wide) with LED flash

10 MP with Dual Pixel PDAF

128 GB and 512 GB

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C

Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water-resistance, and a dedicated Bixby button

Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White

Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White Battery: 3500 mAh with Fast Charging & Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Specifications

CPU: Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core processor

8 GB and 12 GB

Mali-G76 MP12

One UI based on Android 9 Pie

6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect rat, o, HDR10+ and 1200 nits brightness

12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 16 MP (ultra wide) with LED flash

10 MP + 8 MP RBG lens

128 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C

Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water-resistance, and a dedicated Bixby button

Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White

Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White Battery: 4100 mAh with Fast Charging & Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10e Specifications

CPU: Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core processor

6 GB LPDDR4X

Android 9.0 Pie with One UI

5.8-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O Flat Dynamic AMOLED display having an aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 438ppi

12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) with 0.5x optical zoom, 8x digital zoom, and LED flash

10 MP (Dual Pixel AF, f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree FOV)

128 GB

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Dual Hybrid Slot

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby

Prism White, Prism Black

Prism White, Prism Black Battery: 3100 mAh with Fast Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare