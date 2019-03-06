Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e officially launched in India
South Korea-based tech giant Samsung, which currently dominates the global smartphone market, launched its flagship smartphone lineup last month, which includes four phones — Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G.
Now, after the company started taking pre-orders for the phones in India, it has now officially launched three devices in India — Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G hasn’t made it to India yet which also makes sense as the 5G networks are not going to be deployed in the country any time soon.
Following are the details about the Galaxy S10 series smartphones in the Indian market, along with the memory configuration, color options, and pricing. All three phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon, and Samsung India Online Store, as well as through offline stores from 8th March.
|Model
|Configuration
|Price
|Colors
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
|₹55,900
|Prism Black, Prism White
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
|₹66,900
|Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage
|₹84,900
|Prism White
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage
|₹73,900
|Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage
|₹91,900
|Ceramic Black
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|12 GB RAM + 1 Terabyte storage
|₹1,17,900
|Porcelain White
Samsung has also announced some offers on the purchase of Galaxy S10 series smartphone. We are listing them down below.
- Get Galaxy Buds at ₹4999
- HDFC Cashback offers up to ₹6,000
- Upgrade offer of up to ₹15,000 on Galaxy S10
- Airtel cashback of up to ₹3,600
- Double data benefit for Jio users on annual recharge of ₹4,999
- Vodafone users get one-year Netflix subscription on Red Postpaid plans starting ₹499
Detailed specifications of all the three smartphones — Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e are mentioned below.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications
- CPU: Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core processor
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Mali-G76 MP12
- Operating System: One UI based on Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect rat, o, HDR10+ and 1200 nits brightness
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 16 MP (ultra wide) with LED flash
- Front Camera: 10 MP with Dual Pixel PDAF
- Internal Storage: 128 GB and 512 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C
- Other: Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water-resistance, and a dedicated Bixby button
- Colors: Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White
- Battery: 3500 mAh with Fast Charging & Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Specifications
- CPU: Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core processor
- RAM: 8 GB and 12 GB
- GPU: Mali-G76 MP12
- Operating System: One UI based on Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect rat, o, HDR10+ and 1200 nits brightness
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 16 MP (ultra wide) with LED flash
- Front Camera: 10 MP + 8 MP RBG lens
- Internal Storage: 128 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C
- Other: Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water-resistance, and a dedicated Bixby button
- Colors: Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White
- Battery: 4100 mAh with Fast Charging & Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10e Specifications
- CPU: Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with One UI
- Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O Flat Dynamic AMOLED display having an aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 438ppi
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) with 0.5x optical zoom, 8x digital zoom, and LED flash
- Front Camera: 10 MP (Dual Pixel AF, f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree FOV)
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby
- Colors: Prism White, Prism Black
- Battery: 3100 mAh with Fast Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare