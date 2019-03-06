As expected, Meizu has today launched its new mid-range smartphone — Meizu Note9, which was the company has been teasing since past few weeks. This next-gen Note series smartphone is the successor of the Meizu Note8 launched last year.

The newly launched Meizu Note9 will be available in three color options — Black, White, and Sparkling Blue and the smartphone will go on sale in China from 11th March.

The smartphone boasts a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display that offers 2244 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 450 nits brightness and 18.5:7 aspect ratio. The display, which features a waterdrop notch, also offers 89.23 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset clocked at 2GHz, along with Adreno 612 GPU. It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage.

In the photography department, the handset features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP secondary camera along with dual LED flash. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with Flyme 7.2 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Meizu Note9 starts at ¥1,389 (~$238) for the base model with 4 GB RAM while the 6 GB RAM model is priced at ¥1598 (~$238). Currently, there’s no information available regarding the phone’s availability outside of China.

Meizu Note9 Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with waterdrop notch, 2244 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 450 nits brightness, 18.5:7 aspect ratio, and 89.23% screen-to-body ratio.

Meizu Note9 Pricing and Availability

