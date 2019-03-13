Motorola Razr foldable smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC

While Samsung and Huawei have already launched their foldable smartphones, many other smartphone manufacturers are currently working to launch their own foldable smartphone, and one of them is Lenovo-owned Motorola.

While Motorola’s dual-display foldable smartphone was leaked a few months ago, new information related to the smartphone confirms the Razr branding and some key specifications. The new logo for the Razr brand has also been leaked but it’s not yet known if the device will be called Motorola Razr, Moto Razr, or something else with the name Razr in it.

As for the specification, the leak suggests that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor. The chipset is built on Qualcomm’s customized Kryo 360 architecture with 2 x ARM Cortex-A75-derived at 2.2GHz and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55-derived at 1.7GHz. It comes with Adreno 616 GPU.

The smartphone will pack 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. The phone, codenamed “Voyager”, is expected to feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with 876 × 2142 pixels screen resolution, while the closed display will have 600 × 800 pixels screen resolution.

Earlier reports indicate that the phone could be powered by a 2730mAh battery. While the chipset supports Quick Charge 4+, there’s a possibility that the phone could come with support for Motorola’s 27W TurboPower technology which we saw on the Moto G7 Plus.

The patent application filed for the smartphone shows that it will come with a vertically folding display accompanied by a secondary display on the exterior. The phone could be offered in two color options — Black and White.

As for the pricing, it was previously reported that the Motorola Razr will be priced around $1,500 but the specifications of the device don’t justify this price tag.

Source