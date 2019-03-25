As expected, Huawei has today launched a new smartphone in the company’s ‘Enjoy’ series — Huawei Enjoy 9S in China. The smartphone is the China version of the Huawei P Smart+ 2019 that was launched earlier this month.

The smartphone features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset, which is paired with 4 GB of RAM.

It comes in two variants in terms of internal storage — 64 GB and 128 GB. There’s a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB. The company has upgraded the camera specs and the smartphone features an AI-powered triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 24 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP sensors.

On the front side, it comes equipped with an 8 MP snapper for selfies and video calling. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 9 Pie OS-based EMUI 9 out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and micro-USB. The phone is fuelled by a 3400 mAh battery.

Huawei Enjoy 9S Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 24 MP primary + 16 MP ultra-wide camera + 2 MP depth sensor with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Handheld Night Mode, AI photography

24 MP primary + 16 MP ultra-wide camera + 2 MP depth sensor with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Handheld Night Mode, AI photography Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Selfie, Portrait Mode

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Selfie, Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB and 128 GB

64 GB and 128 GB External Storage: 512 GB using a microSD card

512 GB using a microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo Colors: Black, Red, and Blue

Black, Red, and Blue Battery: 3400 mAh

Huawei Enjoy 9S Pricing and Availability