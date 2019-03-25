Samsung Galaxy A70 with 6.7-inch display and triple rear cameras appears on TENAA

Samsung has scheduled a launch event on 10th April named “A Galaxy Event” where the company is expected to launch three Galaxy A-series smartphones. While the company has not announced which phones it’ll launch, it is highly likely that the South Korean giant would launch the Galaxy A90.

Apart from that, it could launch the Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70. Before the devices go official next month, the Samsung Galaxy A70 has passed through the TENAA certification process under the model number SM-A7050.

The TENAA listing reveals that the phone will come with a 6.7-inch display and will be powered by a 4400 mAh battery — similar to the Galaxy A60 that was leaked earlier this month. It also reveals that the phone will feature an Infinity-U display, triple rear cameras, gradient back and will include an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Earlier, the phone was certified by Wi-Fi Alliance under the model number SM-A705FN/DS, which is the Dual SIM model. The certification listing had revealed support for dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It had also confirmed that the phone will boot Android 9.0 Pie OS out of the box.

The previous leak related to the phone suggests that the Galaxy A70 will come with notched display (Infinity-U). It could feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display and pack 4400 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

While nothing more about this smartphone is known yet, we are expecting the smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range processor, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM. As expected, the image on TENAA confirms triple camera setup on the smartphone.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A70 could be one of the most expensive devices among other A-series smartphones after the Galaxy A90. As said before, since the phone has received Wi-Fi Alliance certificate and passed TENAA, the launch of the phone doesn’t seem far away and could be launched on 10th April, along with Galaxy A90.

Source 1, Source 2