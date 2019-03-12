Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Wi-Fi certification, expected to launch soon

Samsung, which has officially launched three smartphones under its new A-series — Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50, is planning to launch a few more devices in the newly revamped A-series. While Galaxy A40 was recently spotted on FCC, another device, Galaxy A70, has popped up.

The Samsung Galaxy A70’s case was leaked online a few days ago, revealing details about the phone’s design. Now, the smartphone has been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance, hinting at its imminent launch.

The phone has received a certificate under the model number SM-A705FN/DS, which is the Dual SIM model. It reveals that the smartphone will support dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. The listing also indicates that the handset will boot Android 9.0 Pie OS out of the box.

The previous leak related to the phone suggests that the Galaxy A70 will come with notched display (Infinity-U) and will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display and pack 4400 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

While nothing more about this smartphone is known yet, we are expecting the smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range processor, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM. It won’t be surprising if the company decides to offer triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy A70.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A70 could be one of the most expensive devices among other A-series smartphones. As said before, since the phone has received Wi-Fi Alliance certificate, the launch of the phone doesn’t seem far away.

