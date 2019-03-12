YouTube Music officially launched in India; pricing starts at ₹99

In May last year, YouTube had launched its music streaming service named YouTube Music, aimed at making it easier to explore and personalize the world of music. Now, the company has announced the same service in India.

YouTube Music allows you to play official songs and albums and offers thousands of playlists as well as artist radio. Also, there’s a huge catalog of remixes, covers, music videos and live performances, all presented in an organized way.

It offers a personalized home screen that dynamically adapts to provide recommendations based on the music played before and what the listener is doing. The playlists are can be accessed based on genre, mood, activity, or language.

The service is offering in two versions — free, which is ad-supported and paid. The paid version — YouTube Music Premium, allows you to play songs and video in the background even when the phone is locked. It also offers offline downloads, with a starting price of ₹99.

However, as a part of an introductory offer, the company is offering 3 months free YouTube Music Premium subscription. At the end of the trial, the user will be automatically charged, unless he/she cancels the subscription before the end of the trial.

Further, the company has also said that the Google Play Music subscribers will get the YouTube Music Premium subscription as part of their subscription each month. It is available for download on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Benefits of YouTube Music

Access to music videos, official songs, albums, singles, remixes, live performances, covers and hard-to-find music that one can find only on YouTube.

Dynamically adaptive home screen with recommendations based on the music played before and what the listener is doing.

Thousands of playlists across any genre, mood, activity, or language.

Smart search to find the song, even if you can’t remember what it’s called.

Premium members can download up to 100 songs on mobile, including songs, videos, albums or playlists.

Pricing and Availability

YouTube Music with ad-supported version is free

Premium version starts at ₹99 per month

Available via Google Play Store and iOS App Store

Premium membership included if you are a Google Play Music subscriber

Also included with the YouTube Premium subscription

Additionally, the company has also announced that it is bringing YouTube Premium to India, which will be available for ₹129 a month. It also includes membership to YouTube Music Premium, and offer an ad-free experience with background play and offline downloads for YouTube, along with access to all YouTube Originals.