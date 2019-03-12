Vivo S1 to reportedly launch in India as an online-exclusive smartphone

Vivo just launched the V15 Pro smartphone in India and is all set to launch the Vivo X27 in China later this month. Also, there are reports suggesting that the company is also planning to introduce a new S-series smartphone in China.

The first Vivo S-series smartphone is said to be the Vivo S1. Before the phone goes official in China, a new report indicates that the company is planning to launch the same smartphone in India as well.

According to the report, which cites an unnamed Vivo India executive, the Chinese company will launch the Vivo S1 smartphone in India as an online-exclusive device and will take on the likes of Xiaomi and Realme, which are dominating the online smartphone sales in India.

The development comes just a day after it was reported that Vivo is planning to launch two new smartphones in India — Vivo Y3 and Y5 during IPL 2019 to take on the Samsung’s all-new Galaxy M series smartphones and the newly revamped Galaxy A-series devices.

Coming to the specs of the Vivo S1, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display having 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The phone is also rumored to come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 5 MP sensor. On the front side, the pop-up camera comes with a 24.8 MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Source