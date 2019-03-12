Oppo Reno smartphone to feature Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48 MP rear camera and ColorOS 6

Oppo has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone lineup under ‘Reno’ brand and the first smartphone in this series will be launched on 10th April in China. Ahead of the phone’s official announcement, some of the key specifications have leaked online.

The smartphone appeared in the database of Singapore’s IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority) and Bluetooth SIG, confirming that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Earlier, the phone was rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset.

According to the information revealed through Bluetooth SIG certification, the Oppo Reno, which carries model number CPH1917, features a 6.4-inch display that should probably support Full HD+ screen resolution.

As for the camera configuration, the phone will come with a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device runs on the latest ColorOS v6.0 based on Android 9 Pie OS. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0.

Earlier, Oppo VP Shenn Yiren had confirmed a smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid zoom, and a 4065 mAh battery. This could be a high-end variant of the Oppo Reno or a totally different smartphone, or Oppo Find Z as it was previously rumored.

To know for sure what the company is planning for the Reno lineup, we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks for the official launch event to take place on 10th April.