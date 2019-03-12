Nokia 6.2 to reportedly launch in Spring 2019, pricing tipped

At the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain last month, Finland-based HMD Global was expected to launch the Nokia 6.2 smartphone — the successor to the Nokia 6.1 However, the launch didn’t happen at that time.

Now, rumors indicate that the smartphone could get launched this Spring which means somewhere between late March and June. The smartphone is expected to be priced similar to the Nokia 6.1 that was launched last year.

While the phone’s complete specifications are not yet known, the device is rumored to come with a 6.2-inch punch-hole display with Full HD+ screen resolution. On the back side, the phone will reportedly feature a dual camera setup.

Under the hood, the device could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. We expect the smartphone to run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

The Nokia 6.1 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC and 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage. It has a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The phone has received Android Pie update and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

Last month, at the Mobile World Congress, the company had launched its flagship smartphone — Nokia 9 PureView that features five camera sensors on the back, and a few other budget devices, including Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 1 Plus.

