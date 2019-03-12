Apple to hold an event on 25th March, likely to announce new services

As it turns out, rumors about Apple planning to hold a launch event later this month are true. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now officially announced its ‘Apple Special Event’ that is scheduled to take place on 25th March.

This is the first time the company is using its Apple Park venue for an event that doesn’t include a flagship iPhone announcement. The event will also be streamed live from the new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino at 10.30 PM IST on March 25th.

The Apple Special Event has a tagline: It’s show time. The event’s theme leaves little to the imagination as it shows a film-inspired countdown and a spotlight on the Apple logo.

While the company has not officially revealed what it plans to announce at the event, rumors suggest that the company could announce new services related to online media streaming and news & magazines subscription service.

Along with that, the company is also expected to reveal more information about the release of iOS 12.2, which includes support for new HomeKit TVs that work with Siri and Home app. Earlier, there were reports about AirPods 2 and AirPower related announcements but it seems that no hardware will be showcased at this event.

The video streaming service from the company is designed to rival offerings from Netflix and Amazon with original content and curated content. The news-related service will also be a subscription-related. According to the company, its services business is on pace to generate $50 billion per year by 2021.