Sony Xperia 4 specs leak reveals 5.7-inch FHD+ 21:9 display and Snapdragon 710 SoC

Sony recently introduced three smartphones at the Mobile World Congress — Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus, featuring 21:9 aspect ratio. Now, it seems that the company is preparing to launch yet another smartphone with the same aspect ratio.

According to the reports, the company is working on a smartphone named Xperia 4 and the phone’s specifications have also leaked online. The handset will reportedly feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s upper mid-range Snapdragon 710 OCTA-CORE chipset. It packs 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot that enables expansion of the phone’s storage capacity.

Although the camera details are not known at the moment, the phone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup. We are also expecting the smartphone to runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The phone measures 149.5 x 65 x 9.4mm and there will be no 3.5mm audio jack on this device.

The Sony Xperia 4 will reportedly be powered by 2800 mAh battery and will come equipped with the company’s own adoptive charing technology. As per the report, the upcoming smartphone will be available in Silver, Black, Purple and Red colour options.

Sony Xperia 4 Specifications [Rumored]

Display: 5.7-inch Full HD+ Display (2520 x 1080 pixels) and 21:9 aspect ratio

