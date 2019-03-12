Redmi 7 budget smartphone confirmed to launch on 18th March

Redmi, a formed Xiaomi lineup which now works independently, launched its first smartphone in China earlier this year — Redmi Note 7. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China 18th March, which has already been launched in India.

The company had previously teased that it’ll be launching another product along with Redmi Note 7 Pro in China. It was rumored that the other device could be the Redmi 7 budget smartphone. Now, the company has officially confirmed that it will be launching Redmi 7 on 18th March in China.

Recently, Redmi 7 was spotted on TENAA, which carries model number M1810F6LE. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It is said to be powered by a 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor.

The smartphone will reportedly be offered in three variants — 2 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB onboard storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. All three variants will come with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

Just like its predecessor, the Redmi 7 too will feature a dual camera setup on the back, equipped with a 12 MP primary sensor. On the front side, it features an 8 MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling. TENAA reveals that the phone measures 58.65 × 76.43 × 8.9 mm and its weight as 180 grams.

We expect the smartphone to be running MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS. The listing also reveals that the device carries a 3900 mAh battery. The smartphone will be available in multiple colors, including black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple, and gray.

In terms of pricing, recently leaked hands-on video reveals that the smartphone could be priced around ¥900, roughly $130. However, to know the phone’s pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch.