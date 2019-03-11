Vivo Y3 and Y5 to launch during IPL 2019 to rival Samsung’s Galaxy M and Galaxy A series

Vivo has just launched its premium mid-range smartphone — Vivo V15 Pro in India. Now, reports indicate that the Chinese company, which is the title sponsor of the upcoming sports extravaganza IPL 2019, will soon launch two budget smartphones — Vivo Y3 and Vivo Y5.

As per the report, the reason behind launching Vivo Y3 and Y5 is to compete against Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy M-series smartphones — Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 and the newly launched Galaxy A-series smartphones.

Samsung has launched its all-new Galaxy M series of smartphones as an online-only lineup which offering entry-level to mid-range to rival Chinese smartphone makers in India. The company is also reshaping its A-series lineup, which is focused on offline sales and is reportedly planning to launch nine smartphones under A series.

A report from 91mobiles, based on its sources in the retail market, suggests that the Chinese company’s entry-level Y-series will get two new smartphones during the IPL season — Vivo Y3 and Vivo Y5 that will directly take on the budget Samsung smartphones in India.

This will be the company’s first smartphones under the Y-series to have single digit names. Till now, all the Y-series smartphones launched have double-digit numbers in their names. Also, the report suggests that at least one of the two smartphones will come with triple camera sensors on the back.

Currently, nothing much is known about these devices. As for the pricing, both smartphones are expected to be priced aggressively. The Vivo Y3 will be priced somewhere around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, while the Vivo Y5 will be priced at around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

