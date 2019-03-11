Redmi 7 could launch on 18th March in China alongside Redmi Note 7 Pro

A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi debuted its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in India. Now, the company is all set to launch the phone in its home market, China, on 18th March. But it seems that the Redmi Note 7 Pro isn’t the only smartphone that will get launched at the event.

If the reports are to be believed, then the Chiese smartphone maker is planning to launch the budget Redmi 7 smartphone as well, at the 18th March event in China. In a Weibo post, Redmi President Lu Weibing confirmed that another product is getting launch alongside Redmi Note 7 Pro.

While Lu Weibing has not revealed which product is getting launched, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun asked users in a separate Weibo post what they feel or expect from Redmi 7 and added that he is expecting “tremendous response” for the Redmi 7. This hints that the company could launch the seventh-generation Redmi smartphone.

Recently, Redmi 7 was spotted on TENAA, which carries model number M1810F6LE. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by a 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor.

The upcoming Redmi smartphone will be offered in three variants — 2 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB onboard storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. All three variants will come with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

Just like its predecessor, the Redmi 7 too will feature a dual camera setup on the back, equipped with a 12 MP primary sensor. On the front side, it features an 8 MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling. TENAA reveals that the phone measures 58.65 × 76.43 × 8.9 mm and its weight as 180 grams.

As for the software, we expect the smartphone to be running MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS. The listing also reveals that the device carries a 3900 mAh battery. The smartphone will be available in multiple colors, including black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple, and gray.

In terms of pricing, recently leaked hands-on video reveals that the smartphone could be priced around ¥900, roughly $130. However, to know the phone’s pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch.

Redmi 7 Specifications [Expected]

Display: 6.26-inch TFT LCD HD+ Display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution

6.26-inch TFT LCD HD+ Display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution Software: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB Storage: 16/32/64 GB

16/32/64 GB Expandable Storage: Yes, via microSD card

Yes, via microSD card Main Camera: Dual cameras with 12 MP primary sensor

Dual cameras with 12 MP primary sensor Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Colors: Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple, and Gray.

Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple, and Gray. Battery: 3900 mAh