Vivo S1 design, specifications and pricing information leaked online ahead of launch

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone in India, which comes with a pop-up front-facing camera. The company is reportedly launching the same phone in China as Vivo X27. Now, another smartphone has been leaked online with moniker Vivo S1.

Information about this upcoming Vivo S1 smartphone has surfaced online, including its specifications and pricing. The phone will come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display having 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is also rumored to come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor and a third 5 MP sensor.

On the front side, the pop-up camera comes with a 24.8 MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling. In terms of design, if the phone’s render posted on Weibo is to be believed, then it looks very similar to the Vivo V15 Pro.

Interestingly, if the reports are true, then this could be the first smartphone under the company’s new S-series. According to the reports, the Vivo S1 could be priced around CNY 2,000 in China, which roughly converts to $297.

While details related to the launch of Vivo S1 is not yet known, the company is currently getting ready to launch the Vivo X27 smartphone in China on 19th March.