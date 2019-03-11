Oppo to launch first smartphone under its ‘Reno’ brand on 10th April

Oppo has been teasing the launch of its flagship smartphone from some time and the company, along with its executives, have started revealing the upcoming smartphone’s features through social media.

Today, Oppo’s VP Shen Yiren shared a poster of the new smartphone line-up from the company — Reno. Soon after, the company’s official account on Weibo confirmed that the first Reno-branded smartphone will be launched in China on 10th April.

While nothing more is known about this Reno series from Oppo, it seems that this could be the smartphone that the company has been teasing from some time. The company recently confirmed that it will make a big announcement in April and this could be it.

As said, the company and its executives have been teasing the features of its upcoming flagship smartphone, which could be the Reno smartphone. So far, we know that the phone will be powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using the 7nm process and supports 5G connectivity.

In the camera department, the upcoming handset will come with the Oppo’s new 10x hybrid zoom technology, which was also showcased at MWC 2019. It uses a three sensor system module with a 48MP main camera, a 120-degree ultra wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens. The three sensors work together to capture images at varying focal lengths.

The smartphone is also confirmed to be powered by a 4065 mAh battery. We also expect the device to come with support for VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology. It is likely to be running Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top.