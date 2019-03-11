Qualcomm adds 192 MP camera support to some of its Snapdragon series chipsets

Qualcomm recently unveiled its new Snapdragon X55 modem based on 7nm process and support for up to 7Gbps speed and now the company has quietly upgraded the specifications of some of its recent Snapdragon series chipsets with support for higher megapixel camera sensor, up to 192 MP.

The development comes as the smartphone manufacturers are opting to offer more camera sensors, that too with higher megapixel count. More and more devices are coming up with 48 MP camera sensors. The Nokia 9 PureView has gone a step ahead and comes with five camera sensors. To keep up with this trend, Qualcomm has decided to be extra diligent with its ISP specs sheets.

The chipsets from Qualcomm which now supports 192 MP camera sensor include Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 675, Snapdragon 710, Snapdragon 845, and Snapdragon 855. To offer better photo quality, the company is also incorporating zero shutter lag and eliminating multi-frame noise reduction.

Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) is the technique behind cameras shooting a number of photos and then stacking them together, eliminating noise as much as possible. Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL) keeps a full buffer of frames in memory and on capturing the image, one frame is taken from the buffer, helping eliminate lag after shooting a photo.

However, keep in mind that the aforementioned chipsets now support camera sensors up to 192 MP, there’ no such camera sensor available in the market. Hence, there is still some time before we see a commercial smartphone carrying such a high megapixel count camera sensor.

The revised specs sheets now separate single and dual camera capabilities better and also list things like slow-motion recording limits and features like Hybrid Autofocus. It also discloses more information on the framerates, megapixel, and resolution limitations, codec support, and other specifics.

Via