Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 3 — Which one is better?

Xiaomi has been dominating the Indian smartphone market since quite some time, thanks to its value-for-money offerings and a strong foothold in the budget segment. But Realme, a former sub-brand of Oppo, is threatening the established players in the budget smartphone market with its astonishing rise in a very short period of time.

Recently, Xiaomi launched its seventh-generation Redmi Note series smartphone — Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and shortly after that, Realme launched its Realme 3 smartphone. Both the smartphones are priced in the same pricing segment and are very similar to each other. So, let’s find out which one is better among the two.

Display & Design

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio while the Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with dewdrop notch. The display on Redmi Note 7 is bigger and better compared to Realme 3 as it offers Full HD+ resolution.

In terms of design, the Redmi Note 7 comes in a glass body with a metal frame, giving it a premium look and feel. On the other hand, the Realme 3’s unibody design smartphone comes with a gradient finish color options, which is the current trend in the market.

Processor & Performance

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. On the other hand, MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor clocked at 2.1GHz. In terms of performance, both the chipsets are more or less the same.

The Xiaomi’s smartphone is offered in two variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage while the Realme’s device also comes in two variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. Both devices support expandable storage up to 256 GB.

Camera

On the back side, both the smartphones offer a dual camera setup but Realme 3 has a slight lead with more megapixel count. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 12 MP + 2 MP sensors while the Realme 3 comes with a 13 MP + 2 MP sensors.

For taking selfies and video calling, both the smartphones come with the same camera configuration on the front side — 13 MP fixed-focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Both smartphones offer AI-based features to enhance the photography experience.

Software, Connectivity & Battery

In terms of software, the Redmi Note 7 is running MIUI 10 out-of-the-box which is based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The Realme 3, on the other hand, runs ColorOS 6.0, which is also based on Android 9 Pie OS.

As for the connectivity options, the RN7 supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port while the Realme 3 comes with Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and a micro-USB port.

In the battery department, both — Realme 3 comes with a 4230 mAh battery and the Redmi Note 7 packs a 4000 mAh battery. However, the Redmi Note 7 supports Quick Charge 4 fast charging technology while the Realme 3 comes with 10W charger out-of-the-box.

Bottom Line

Apart from the display and processor, most of the specifications on both the smartphones are nearly identical. However, Redmi Note 7 seems to be a better choice as it offers Full HD+ display compared to the HD+ display on the Realme 3. Which one do you prefer among these two and why, do let us know in the comments section below.