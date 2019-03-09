Huawei Mate 20 Pro software update brings ViLTE calling support

Huawei has today announced a new software update for its flagship smartphone — Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The new update for the smartphone brings support for ViLTE that enables video calling without the need for third-party applications. Along with the support for ViLTE, the update also brings the latest Google security patch for improved system security.

The company has also announced that the ViLTE service will soon be available to all Huawei smartphone users. For those who are unaware, ViLTE is a conversational video service which is based on the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core network as it eliminates the need for a third-party application.

Huawei claims that ViLTE will provide an enriching overall calling and video experience for the Mate 20 Pro users. The feature is currently supported by Vodafone Idea, Reliance JIO, and Airtel in India. However, tariff plans are required on certain networks.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a flagship smartphone which is powered the company’s own Kirin 980 SoC and comes in two configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. But, Huawei only launched the 6 GB RAM variant in India.

The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup at the back which is one of its biggest highlights. The triple camera setup includes one 40 MP camera, one 20 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and one 8 MP telephone lens. You can check out full specs of the Mate 20 Pro down below. You can also check out our review of the Mate 20 Pro here.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor

2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538ppi pixel density

6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash

40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card

Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/Nano-SIM + NM card)

Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/Nano-SIM + NM card) Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

Dual VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC Colors: Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Pink Gold, Twilight

Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Pink Gold, Twilight Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, 15W Huawei Wireless Quick Charge, and Wireless Reverse Charging