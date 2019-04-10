Lenovo Z6 Pro flagship smartphone confirmed to launch on 23rd April

Lenovo has been teasing the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone Lenovo Z6 Pro since past several weeks. After the company revealed that the phone will be launched in April, it has now finally confirmed the launch date.

In the latest update, the China-based company has officially revealed that the Lenovo Z6 Pro — the company’s upcoming flagship phone, will go official on 23rd April in Beijing, China.

During MWC 2019 in Barcelona, the company had confirmed that the device will support 5G connectivity and come with ‘HyperVision’ camera that will be capable of something the company calls ‘Hyper Videos’ but hadn’t shared more details.

Recently, Lenovo confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. Notably, this won’t be Lenovo’s first smartphone to be powered by SD855 SoC. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, the company’s current flagship device, is also powered by SD855 along with up to 12 GB of RAM.

In a recent teaser of the Lenovo Z6 Pro, the company hinted that the phone’s camera will be able to capture 100-megapixel shots. There is a possibility that the company could be relying on some sort of software trick for shooting 100-megapixel images.

We will have to wait until 23rd April to know for sure what the company is offering in its flagship smartphone. The phone, which debuts in China this month, is also expected to make its way to other markets soon after its launch.

