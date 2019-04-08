Lenovo Z6 Pro confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset

Lenovo, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has been teasing the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone Lenovo Z6 Pro since the past couple of months.

Earlier, the phone was expected to launch at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona but instead of launching the phone, the company just confirmed that the device will support 5G connectivity and come with ‘HyperVision’ camera that will be capable of something the company calls ‘Hyper Videos’.

Later, it was reported that the phone could launch in June later this year but now the phone is expected to make its debut this month. Now, ahead of the official launch of Z6 Pro, the company has confirmed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. It could pack an overclocked version of the SD855 processor.

The China-based company says that it has been working on its Hyper Video camera for some time now. The Lenovo Z6 Pro, which will pack next-generation camera technologies, will first make its debut in China and then roll out to other markets.

One of the recent teasers of the Lenovo Z6 Pro hinted that the phone’s camera will be able to capture 100-megapixel shots. There is a possibility that the company could be relying on some sort of software trick for shooting 100-megapixel images through the smartphone.

Currently, the company’s flagship smartphone is Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, which is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset and comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. It packs up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. It features 16 MP + 24 MP dual camera, 16 MP + 8 MP dual selfie shooters and is powered by 3350 mAh battery.