Realme 3 Pro specifications leaked; packs SD710 SoC and VOOC 3 fast charging

Realme, which is just over a year old company that split from Oppo to work independently, recently launched the Realme 3 smartphone in India. At that time, the company had announced that it will be launching the Pro variant in April.

Now, ahead of the Realme 3 Pro launch, the phone’s specifications have been leaked online. The leak reveals that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, which powers the devices like Mi 8 SE and Nokia 8.1.

The phone will reportedly be offered in three variants based on the memory configuration — 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. All three models will come with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

In the camera department, the phone is said to come with the Sony IMX519 as the main sensor — the one found on the OnePlus 6T, and not the 48 MP Sony IMX586 which is currently the trend in the premium mid-range segment.

We expect the smartphone to run Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 out of the box. While the phone’s battery capacity information is not yet known, it’s said that the phone will support VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, which is said to be 23.8% faster than its predecessor.

There is currently no confirmed information regarding this and this comes from an unknown source, we’d advise you to take this with a pinch of salt.

Source