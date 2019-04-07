Google’s upcoming Pixel 3a smartphone spotted on Google Store

Google has been working on mid-range smartphones under the company’s Pixel lineup of devices. Earlier, the smartphones were rumored to be named Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL. However, the recent Andriod Q beta reference confirmed the devices with Pixel 3a branding.

It is confirmed that the company will soon launch two smartphones — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. After the leak related to the phone’s pricing and color variant, the Google Pixel 3a has now been spotted on the company’s own online store.

Google Store accidentally confirmed the existence of the Pixel 3a smartphone along with a “new” tag associated with it. The phone is said to be a smaller and lighter version of Pixel 3 flagship smartphone.

Interestingly, the phone was listed as “midyear experiences” which suggests that the Mountain View-based company might launch the smartphone in this summer itself instead of the usual October launch. There’s also a chance that Google might announce them after concluding Google I/O 2019.

Previously leaked information suggested that both the phones will be similar to the Pixel 3 — adopting the two-tone design language. Google will retain the camera setup that we saw on the regular Pixel 3 series phones. The phones will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will feature a 5.6-inch display and a 6-inch panel respectively. Both will boast 18.5:9 aspect ratios and should have relatively thick bezels. However, the devices will lose the 8 MP wide-angle camera found on the regular Pixel 3 devices with just one selfie snapper.

While one device will be powered by Snapdragon 670 and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of non-expandable internal storage, the other will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with the same 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Source