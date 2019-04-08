Vivo Y5 with triple rear cameras and 5000 mAh battery to reportedly launch this month in India

If the reports are to be believed, then China-based Vivo is planning to launch two new smartphones in the Indian market this month under its Y-series. Now, a new report has emerged online which reveals that one of them will be Vivo Y5, which is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

Ahead of the phone’s launch, some of the key specifications have also been leaked online. It will be among the least expensive smartphones to feature a triple camera setup on the back. However, the camera specs are not yet known.

The upcoming Vivo Y5 is also expected to come powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery which should be good enough to last for an entire day on a single charge. It is expected to be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top.

Other information related to the smartphone still remains under the wrap. The phone is expected to make its debut in the second half of this month. To know for sure what the smartphone packs and what will be its pricing, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

The most recently launched Vivo smartphone in India is the Vivo V15 — the lighter variant of the V15 Pro, the company’s premium mid-range offering with pop-up front-facing snapper. The V15 features 6.53-inch FHD+ display and comes with Helio P70 chipset, 6 GB RAM, and 64 GB of expandable internal storage. It has 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera sensors on the back and a 32 MP front camera.

