Vivo recently launched its premium mid-range Vivo V15 Pro smartphone in the Indian market which comes with a pop-up front-facing snapper. Today, the company has launched the standard variant of the series — Vivo V15, featuring the same pop-up mechanism.

The company has announced that the smartphone will be available for pre-orders in India from next week. The smartphone made its official debut earlier this month in the South-East Asia markets. Compared to the Pro model, this one has several differences in terms of specifications.

The Vivo V15 features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ InCell FullView display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio along with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the device features a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

On the front side, the smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie camera that has a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone packs 64 GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot which enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB (with OTG), GPS/ A-GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone runs Android 9 Pie with the FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Vivo V15 will be available in three color options — Frozen Black, Glamour Red, and Royal Blue. It is priced at Rs. 23,990 and will be available for pre-orders starting Monday, March 25, whereas the actual availability will start from 1st April.

Vivo V15 Specifications

6.53-inch Full-HD+ InCell FullView display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

48 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 0.8 μm, 12 MP output) + 8 MP AI Super Wide-Angle (120-degrees) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with AI Body Shaping, AI Portrait Lighting, Super Night Mode, and dual-tone LED flash

32 MP with f/2.0 and AI Face Beauty

VIvo V15 Pricing and Availability

