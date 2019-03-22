Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model to go on sale from 5th April

Samsung had launched its Galaxy S10 5G last month, however, the phone was not made available for purchase along with other models. Now, the company has revealed that the Galaxy S10 5G will go on sale in South Korea in the first week of April.

Unlike other S10 series smartphones, the phone won’t be up for pre-sale and will directly be available for purchase. This marks the sale of the world’s largest smartphone vendor’s first 5G smartphone. However, the company has not yet announced the phone’s pricing but it is expected to be priced around 1.5 million won (approx. $1,332).

Earlier this week, the state-run National Radio Research Agency said that Galaxy S10’s 5G model has passed signal verification test. This gives a green light for the launch of the smartphone in the South Korean market.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G looks very similar to the Galaxy S10+, but unlike the rest of the phones in the Galaxy S10 series, this one comes with 5G support. On a 5G network, Samsung says users of Galaxy S10 5G “can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games with virtually no lag, enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences and stay in touch with friends and family via real-time 4K video calls”.

It features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Curved AMOLED Display and is powered by Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 SoC depending on the region. The smartphone also has 8 GB RAM at disposal with 256 GB of storage onboard. Below are the phone’s full specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Specifications

CPU: Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855

Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with One UI

Android 9.0 Pie with One UI Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Curved Dynamic AMOLED display having aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 505 ppi

6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Curved Dynamic AMOLED display having aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 505 ppi Rear Camera: 12 MP (telephoto lens, PDAF, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 45-degree FOV) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4 aperture, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, and LED flash

12 MP (telephoto lens, PDAF, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 45-degree FOV) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4 aperture, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, and LED flash Front Camera: 10 MP (Dual Pixel AF, f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera

10 MP (Dual Pixel AF, f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB SIM: Single

Single Connectivity: 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C

5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C Other: In-display Ultra-sonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, Heart Rate Sensor, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby

In-display Ultra-sonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, Heart Rate Sensor, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby Battery: 4500 mAh with 25W Fast Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging)

Source