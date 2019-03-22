Xiaomi’s upcoming Android One smartphones to have in-display fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi recently launched its Android Go smartphone in India — Redmi Go. Now, it seems that the China-based company, known for making budget smartphones, is working on two new smartphones powered by Android One operating system.

A report from XDA-Developers mentions three devices that the company is working on, codenamed pyxis,” “bamboo_sprout,” and “cosmos_sprout.” Out of these three, “bamboo_sprout” and “cosmos_sprout” are likely Android One smartphones given the _sprout suffix in their code-names.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is the Chinese variant of the Mi A1 — the company’s first Android One smartphone, while the Xiaomi Mi 6X is the Chinese variant of the Mi A2, the second Android One phone and the successor of the A1. Now, it is being speculated that the “pyxis” could be the successor to the Mi 6X or Mi A3.

All three smartphones are being tested with “fod,” or fingerprint on display, suggesting that the devices will come with in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the use of an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor is highly doubtful and the devices could come with the standard sensor.

The report also reveals that the phone will also come with a 32-megapixel front camera with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology that combines the information from four pixels to create one large pixel. Pixel binning is already available in the Mi A2 and most of Xiaomi’s smartphones.

Currently, there’s no information available regarding the upcoming smartphones’ marketing names, pricing, and availability. Given that the phones are being tested, the renders and specs could be leaked soon. Also, we expect the smartphones to launch in a few months.