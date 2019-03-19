Redmi Go powered by Android Go OS launched in India for Rs. 4,499

Xiaomi had earlier teased the launch of its Android Go-powered smartphone in India and as expected, the company has today launched the Redmi Go smartphone in India. The phone was first announced a couple of months ago in the Philippines.

In India, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,499 and will be available in two color options — Black and Blue. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from 12 pm IST on 22nd March.

As for the specifications, the phone features a 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, along with Adreno 308 GPU and 1 GB of RAM.

The device comes with 8 GB of internal storage. It also has 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage but that variant has not been launched in India.

In the camera department, the phone comes with 8 MP rear camera that supports Full HD video recording, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front side, it features a 5 MP snapper with HDR support, 1.12-micron pixels and, f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) that is specifically built for low-end devices. The phone drives power from a 3,000mAh battery that the company touts can provide a standby time up to 10 days.

Redmi Go Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core chipset RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Android Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution

5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution Rear Camera: 8 MP supporting full HD video recording, real-time filters, and smart scene detection

8 MP supporting full HD video recording, real-time filters, and smart scene detection Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2

5 MP with f/2.2 Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Yes, via microSD card

Yes, via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 3000 mAh

Redmi Go Pricing and Availability in India

Price of 1 GB + 8 GB model: Rs. 4,499

Rs. 4,499 Availability: From 22nd March

