Redmi Go powered by Android Go OS launched in India for Rs. 4,499
Xiaomi had earlier teased the launch of its Android Go-powered smartphone in India and as expected, the company has today launched the Redmi Go smartphone in India. The phone was first announced a couple of months ago in the Philippines.
In India, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,499 and will be available in two color options — Black and Blue. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from 12 pm IST on 22nd March.
As for the specifications, the phone features a 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, along with Adreno 308 GPU and 1 GB of RAM.
The device comes with 8 GB of internal storage. It also has 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage but that variant has not been launched in India.
In the camera department, the phone comes with 8 MP rear camera that supports Full HD video recording, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front side, it features a 5 MP snapper with HDR support, 1.12-micron pixels and, f/2.2 aperture.
Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) that is specifically built for low-end devices. The phone drives power from a 3,000mAh battery that the company touts can provide a standby time up to 10 days.
Redmi Go Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core chipset
- RAM: 1 GB
- Operating System: Android Oreo (Go Edition)
- Display: 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution
- Rear Camera: 8 MP supporting full HD video recording, real-time filters, and smart scene detection
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2
- Internal Storage: 8 GB
- External Storage: Yes, via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Redmi Go Pricing and Availability in India
- Price of 1 GB + 8 GB model: Rs. 4,499
- Availability: From 22nd March
Redmi Go Offers in India
- Up to Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback
- Up to 100 GB free data