A few weeks after Samsung announced its three Galaxy A-series smartphones — Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50, the South Korean giant has now launched its Galaxy A20 smartphone. The device has now been officially listed on the Samsung Russia website for a price tag of RUB 13,990 (~ $218).

The Samsung Galaxy A20 can now be purchased in Russia from Samsung brand stores, the company’s official online store as well as partner sales channels in the country. However, the company has not yet mentioned anything about the Galaxy A20’s launch in other markets.

The phone features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch or as the company likely to call it, Infinity-V display. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, clocked at 1.6GHz.

It packs 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It also comes with support for microSD card that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage up to 512 GB.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a primary 13 MP camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 5 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone, which features a “3D Glasstic” build, also supports Samsung Pay. It runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom skin on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the company has already scheduled a launch event on 10th April to launch three Galaxy A-series smartphones where it is expected to launch Galaxy A90, A40, and A20.

