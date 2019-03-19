Recently, Huawei sub-brand Honor’s new smartphone — Honor 10i had leaked online, revealing its renders and specifications. Just days after the leak, the Honor 10i smartphone has now officially been launched in Russia.

However, the mid-range smartphone will “soon” be available for purchase in the country, says Honor. The company has not yet announced the phone’s pricing or when the device will make its way to other regions.

The Honor 10i features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch on the top. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone features a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the front side, it comes with a 32-megapixel AI-powered selfie shooter. As for the connectivity options, the device comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS, and a micro USB 2.0 port.

The smartphone comes with Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed with the company’s own EMUI 9 user interface on top. The phone, which has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, is powered by a 3400 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

The Honor 10i is offered in three color options — Red, Blue, and Black. The Red and Blue options offer 3D gradient finish on the back, whereas the Black colored model comes with a solid 3D finish.

Honor 10i Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core chipset

HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core chipset RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.21-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.8) + 8 MP + 2 MP ultra wide-angle lens

24 MP (f/1.8) + 8 MP + 2 MP ultra wide-angle lens Front Camera: 32 MP with AI-based features

32 MP with AI-based features Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Yes, via microSD card

Yes, via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 3400 mAh with fast charging support

Honor 10i Pricing and Availability

Pricing: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be announced

