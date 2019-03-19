Samsung Galaxy A40 with Exynos 7885 chipset and 25 MP front camera is now official

Samsung has been on a spree of launching new smartphones. After launching its flagship Galaxy S10 lineup, all-new Galaxy M-series smartphones, and a few Galaxy A-series devices, it today launched the Galaxy A20.

Now, the company has also launched another A-series smartphone — Samsung Galaxy A40. The phone has been made official in the Netherlands. Dutch retailer Belsimpel has already started taking pre-orders for the same. The phone will start shipping from 10th April.

The smartphone features a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED full-screen Full HD display with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a notch on top, which Samsung calls “Infinity-U display.” Under the hood, the device is powered by Exynos 7885 octa-core chipset.

The processor is coupled with Mali-G71 GPU and packs 4 GB of RAM. The device comes with 64 GB of internal storage and also supports microSD card for further expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back, which comprises of a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP ultra wide-angle secondary sensor — similar to the Galaxy A30. On the front side, the device comes with a 25 MP front-facing snapper.

Coming to the software department, the device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Samsung One UI on top. The phone supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, and USB Type-C.

The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is powered by 3100 mAh battery which also supports 15W fast charging technology. The Samsung Galaxy A40 comes in four color options — Black, White, Blue, and Coral and is priced at €249.

Samsung Galaxy A40 Specifications

CPU: Samsung Exynos 7885 octa-core processor

Samsung Exynos 7885 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G71

Mali-G71 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI

Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI Display: 5.9-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2280 pixels screen resolution

5.9-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2280 pixels screen resolution Rear Camera: 16 MP primary + 5 MP ultra wide-angle secondary lens

16 MP primary + 5 MP ultra wide-angle secondary lens Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Yes, up to 512 GB

Yes, up to 512 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Blue, White, and Coral

Black, Blue, White, and Coral Battery: 3100 mAh with 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A40 Pricing and Availability

Price: €249

€249 Availability: On pre-order in the Netherlands; shipping from 10th April

Source