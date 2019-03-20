PUBG Mobile Season 6 is coming on 21st March with new guns, vehicles and more

PUBG Mobile is slated to receive a new update on March 20 which will unlock the Ranked Season and bring the new Royale Pass Season 6 to the game. The update rollout for the mobile game will take place without taking the servers offline. The current season, which began on January 21, ends today.

With the Royale Pass Season 6 update, PUBG Mobile will add Dynamic Weather to Erangel and Miramar, along with a G36C rifle to Vikendi. The rifle, which will replace the SCAR-L, can fire 5.56mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks.

The gun will also support attachments like a scope, thumb grip, laser sight. The new season is also expected to add new skins to the M762 rifle. It also brings a new Sanhok-exclusive vehicle called Tukshai, which is a three-wheeled bus replacing the Jeep, Dacia, and Mini Bus.

YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming has already shared two videos which shows what’s going to be in store for the Season 6. It shows a female character with a black and purple finish anniversary set, killing zombies and throwing grenades. A convertible car is also spotted in the video, which could be made available for all maps.

In the Zombie mode, zombies enter in a weakened state throughout the match. Previously, zombies would spawn during the night. The beta update also fixes a bug where in some areas zombies could not enter. The new season is expected to premiere on March 21 which would end on May 18.

The update and addition to the PUBG Mobile game include the following: