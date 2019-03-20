Nokia 9 PureView teaser hints at the phone’s launch in India

Last month, HMD Global took the wraps off its much-awaited flagship smartphone — Nokia 9 PureView. The company also launched a few other smartphones during the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

However, the Finland-based company has not yet launched any new smartphone in India so far. But that is about to change as HMD Global is gearing up to launch the flagship Nokia 9 PureView in India soon. It has shared a teaser on its official Facebook page hinting the same.

Since the phone has already made its global debut, we know the specifications and features of the Nokia 9 PureView. The only information that needs to be revealed by the company is its pricing and availability details in India.

Nokia 9 PureView is available for purchase in select markets around the world, for a price of $699. The phone comes in only one color —Midnight Blue.

It features a 5.9–inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display with 2960 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is a bit disappointed as most flagships launching this year will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The phone comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Keeping up with the trend, the smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The major highlight of the smartphone is its rear camera, which comes with a penta-lens setup from Zeiss.

It has three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on this IP67 certified smartphone include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with next-generation Pro Camera user-interface. The phone is fuelled by a 3,320mAh battery which supports wireless charging.

