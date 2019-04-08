Next-gen Asus ROG gaming smartphone tipped to launch in Q3 2019

Last year, many smartphone manufacturers jumped into the gaming smartphone space, including Razer, Xiaomi, Asus, and Nubia. While companies like Xiaomi and Razer have already launched their second-generation smartphone, Asus is now gearing up for its next-gen gaming smartphone.

If the reports from a Chinese publication is to be believed, then Asus is currently working on its second-generation ROG gaming smartphone, which is expected to make its debut in the third quarter of the current year.

The report also adds that the company is now focusing on profit from the growing Chinese gaming smartphone market and has decided to take Tencent on board as the official advertising partner.

This upcoming ROG smartphone will be the first from the company after it decided to rework its strategy and focus more on gaming and premium smartphones and will be eliminating the entry-level and mid-range smartphones from its portfolio.

The Asus ROG gaming smartphone flaunts a 6-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by “speed-binned” Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is coupled with 8 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage.

It features a dual camera setup at the back which comes with a combination of one 12 MP and one 8 MP snapper. For selfies and video calls, you get a single 8 MP snapper on the front. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with ASUS’ HyperCharge fast charging technology which charges the phone from 0 to 60% in 35 minutes.

Source