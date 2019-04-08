Asus 5G smartphone’s render leak shows dual slider design

Recently, specifications of the upcoming Asus flagship smartphone Zenfone 6Z surfaced online. Amid the talks of the next-generation Zenfone series smartphone, details about the company’s first 5G smartphone have already leaked online.

The renders of the upcoming 5G smartphone from Asus have been shared by popular leakster Evan Blass. It shows that the smartphone will come with a unique dual slider design, which seems similar to the concept of Nokia N95.

The smartphone will have a front-facing camera on the back plate of the phone which can be accessed when the top plate of the phone, which houses the display panel, is moved downwards. When the top plate is moved upwards, the phones’ speakers are unveiled, which are fine-tuned by Harmon Kardon.

While the concept seems interesting, it remains to be seen how the user experience will be when the smartphone is made available. The image also reveals that the dual selfie cameras will come with a 120-degree wide angle lens.

The render also reveals that the smartphone will come with various camera-related functions, such as HDR mode, portrait mode, autofocus, timer, and LED flash. The rear panel of the device also seems to feature dual cameras horizontally-aligned with LED flash.

On the right side of the smartphone, the device houses a volume rocker key and a power button. On the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port for charging the smartphone. We are not sure if this is the final design, but the leak comes from Evan Blass, who has a pretty solid track record.

