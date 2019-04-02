Asus Zenfone 6Z powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and 6 GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Asus is expected to launch its upcoming Zenfone 6-series flagship smartphone at a launch event on 16th May. Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, the Zenfone 6Z has been spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench, revealing its specifications.

The phone, which carries a model number ASUS_I01WD model was also spotted on the National Communication Commission (NCC) website in Taiwan. Recently, the phone also bagged certification from Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA).

The Geekbench listing shows that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM. In the test, the device scored 3,527 points in the single-core test and 11,190 points in the multi-core test.

In comparison, the score is on par with the other flagship smartphones powered by the same chipset. The listing also shows that the phone will be running Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box and is likely to have the company’s own custom interface on top.

The Wi-Fi certification process has already confirmed that the phone will come with support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz). The phone is also expected to feature a bezel-less display with a punch-hole display.

If the rumors are to be believed, then the phone will come with a pop-up front-facing camera, similar to the Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. As per the reports, along with the Zenfone 6Z, the company is also expected to launch the Zenfone 6 or Zenfone 6 Lite.